The Long Version...(Regarding the Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings)

…Of The Power of Words
We appear to still be paying for “Kung-Fu Flu”
“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7, The Holy Bible, KJV
Repeatedly over the course of the past election cycle, former-President Trump referred to the world-wide pandemic we are still battling, and which has killed over a half a million Americans, as the “Kung-Flu.” He called it that twice alone in two rallies in Oklahoma back during the campaign and repeatedly, consistently blamed the pandemic on the Chinese.
Now, these weren’t the Chinese-Americans. These were the Chinese still in China, particularly its government, and not so much its citizens.
That verbiage, that deflection, has netted violent consequences in the Asian-American Community. Over the past year, there have been large surges of reported attacks against Asian-Americans.
There were the eight people, including six women of Asian descent, killed in the Atlanta massage parlor shootings. There was the torrent of hate and violence visited against Asian-Americans around the country last spring, in the early days of the pandemic, spurred on by the then-President’s calling the coronavirus the “China-virus.”
In New York, there has been a rash of xenophobia and violence compounded by economic fallout of the pandemic which has dealt a blow to New York’s Asian-American communities. Many community leaders say racist assaults are being overlooked by local authorities.
In January of this year, an 84-year old man from Thailand was violently slammed to the ground in San Francisco, resulting in his death at a hospital two days later. The attack, captured on video, has become a rallying cry.
All of these events were well-chronicled and discussed in an article I read immediately upon beginning work on this particular piece. That article is from the New York Times and is entitled, Asian-Americans Are Being Attacked. Why Are Hate Crime Charges So Rare? It has been co-authored by Nicole Hong and Jonah E. Bromwich.
It begs important questions. How powerful are our words? How much do our words matter? How circumspect should we be in wielding them?
So, here we are. Over half-a-million are dead. Our country is enduring a sputtering economy on life-support. Our citizens are out-of-work and more so than we have seen since the Great Depression.
So, here we are. A man, formerly President, and for whom more than 74-million of us voted to remain so, keeps blaming the entire pandemic on Asians.
So, here we are. This same former-President, while campaigning to remain in power consistently referred to the pandemic to supporters, many of whom were unmasked and spreading the disease like wild fire (by the way), that this pernicious destroyer of both lives and economies should be called the “Kung-Flu.”
Many of these supporters have followed Trump's lead. COVID-19 is called Kung-Flu all over Breathitt County. Many of you reading this call it Kung-Flu.
So, here we are. Death, violence, and invective is raining down on Asian-Americans. Do you think there is a correlation?
The Bible says, “for whatever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7, KJV. The violence we are now seeing may be a case of our sowing the seeds of racism and reaping its harvest of foul, bitter fruit.
We know words have power. Yehuda Berg, in The Power of Spoken Words related, “[w]ords are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.”
Mr. Berg would have been somewhat familiar. The former co-director of the Kabbalah Centre and international best-selling author of The Power of Kabbalah, has himself been the target of many unkind words. Success seems to draw the poison.
Many people believe the real source of anti-semitism has been the industry of the Jewish people, their thriftiness, and accumulation of wealth. In other words, good, old-fashioned jealousy.
The Asian-American community is similarly afflicted. Many in the community have been among our most successful citizens, run our most affluent businesses and industries, and have well assimilated and thrived under the noses of other Americans who seem to covet what the Asian-American community has been able to amass.
We need to use different words. We need to realize how important our words really are.
The late Mother Teresa once wrote, “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” Attributed to an unknown source, it is still equally true that while “[t]he tongue has no bones, [it is] strong enough to break a heart…”
It isn’t always I end an editorial with a request. Maybe it is one I too should follow.
Let’s ramp down the rhetoric. Let’s be more mindful of what we say, about whom we say it, and just what we are hoping to accomplish in the saying of it.
It is one thing to have a message important for the reader to hear, like this one. It is quite another to tear down a person, a group of people, or even the Asian-American community just because we can. We know words are powerful. Wield them wisely.
All we truly need is a sheet of paper and something with which to write, as Frederich Nietzsche once related. “[T]hen, [we] can turn the world upside down.”
Right now might be a better time to turn the world right-side-back-up. This doesn’t appear a good time for fiery words, particularly directed against a community being unfairly apportioned blame.
Let’s say the former-President is completely right and the pandemic was created in Hunan, China and unleashed on the globe; these Asian-Americans, who are our countrymen, neighbors, friends, and family, had as little to do with it as the Asian-Americans unfairly interred in prisoner of war camps immediately post-Pearl Harbor. Let’s gain some perspective here. Let’s watch what we say.
I am using this editorial to take unto myself a task to “…make you hear, to make you feel…[but] before all, to make you see.” After all, one of our greatest writers in the history of the written word, Joseph Conrad, believed that was for what the written word was conceived in the first place.
This is Fletcher Long, and you can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
