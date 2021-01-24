The Long Version…(Senator Cotton's story)

...of (un)tangling webs…
Arkansas Republican Senator appears caught in a real doozy over claimed 'Ranger' service
There is an oft-quoted saying which goes, “Oh what a tangled web we weave/When first we practice to deceive.” Most people attribute it to Shakespeare. Most people would be wrong.
Though certainly sounding Shakespearean, it comes from Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field. It was written by Sir Walter Scott, a best selling writer of novels, plays, and poems in his day.
Its meaning seems simple enough. It means, once you lie you are initiating problems and a domino structure of complications which eventually spiral out of control.
This seems to be a rampant condition among Trump supporters, past and present. It is especially problematic for those elected to office under the GOP banner. Take into account the present controversy surrounding Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas for instance.
To be fair, Cotton, like McConnell, didn’t join the coalition of fellow GOPers who opposed the electoral vote count. He released a written statement Congress lacks authority to run elections or adjudicate election results and that overturning the results would exceed its power and establish unwise precedent.
Hey, we never claimed he didn’t attend law school at Harvard. By the by, he did. Still doesn’t make him an Army Ranger.
Senator Cotton first ran for office relying heavily on his military service as proof of fitness to serve in government and underpinning his electability, particularly among right-wingers. He claimed, many times over the course of his political campaigns, to have been an US Army Ranger serving tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
His campaign adds related his having “volunteered to be a Ranger.” Cotton did attend “Ranger school.” Cotton did wear a Ranger arch on his uniform.
Ranger school is a two-month, small-unit tactical infantry course anyone in the military may attend according to online research conducted by personnel at the Times-Voice. Completing the course makes one, “Ranger certified” and entitled to war a small arch which reads “Ranger” on one’s uniform. However, according to our military, it doesn’t make one an “Army Ranger.”
Here is the Army’s position, as stated though a Special Operations Command spokesperson. This distinguishes between “Ranger qualified” versus being “…an actual Army Ranger.”
The U.S. Army Ranger Course is the Army's premier leadership school, and falls under Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, and is open to all members of the military, regardless of whether they have served in the 75th Ranger Regiment or completed the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program. A graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger Course is Ranger qualified.
The 75th Ranger Regiment is a special operations unit with the mission to plan and conduct joint special military operations in support of national policies and objectives. The Regiment's higher headquarters is the U.S. Army Special Operations Command located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Regiment is the Army's largest, joint special operations force. All members of the 75th Ranger Regiment have passed the Ranger Assessment Selection Program 1, 2, or both. Anyone who is serving or has served within the 75th Ranger Regiment is an U.S. Army Ranger.
Now Cotton’s office was reached by the publication, Salon, for comment about the discrepancy. Caroline Tabler, spokesperson for Senator Cotton’s office, told the Salon reporter, “Senator Cotton graduated from Ranger school and is more of a Ranger than a Salon reporter like you will ever be.” Okay, what does that have to do with anything?
First of all, Senator Cotton is also more of an Army Ranger than I will ever be, not to mention the Salon reporter writing and publishing the piece (Roger Sollenberger). Of course, there is that pesky, little fact that neither Sollenberger nor I have ever held ourselves out as Army Rangers, at least I certainly haven’t and can’t find where Mr. Sollenberger ever before has.
Sollenberger’s article for Salon, published January 23, 2021, notes the distinction between Ranger certified and actual Ranger isn’t insignificant either. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, calling out his opponent, Bryant “Corky” Messner, who had made a similar Ranger claim during a New Hampshire primary said, “Unless you [have] served in a Ranger battalion, I think you’re over-stretching your claim (of being an Army Ranger). I’m Ranger-qualified, and I always stipulate that. I never served in a Ranger battalion.” Emphasis not in original.
According to the article in Salon and additional research undertaken by Times-Voice contributors or personnel, a Ranger Regiment is the Army’s top action unit. Rangers have killed or captured more high-value targets than any other unit over the course of the “War on Terror.”
Rangers wear distinctive tan berets as well as red, white, and black Ranger Scroll, or a cloth. This adornment fashioned for real Rangers is both separate and distinct from the black-and-gold tab Cotton, and others like him, earned at Ranger School and often wear on their uniforms.
One “Ranger veteran” writes, “It should be noted Ranger School and a Ranger Regiment are completely different entities under completely different commands with completely different missions, and one is not needed for the other (Emphasis not in original)." So, there you go.
There is an additional disturbing aspect of this…how in the world did either Tom Cotton, or Bryant “Corky” Messner for that matter, ever think claiming to be US Army Rangers was something in which they would be able to indefinitely persist? Here we are in the midst of the age of information, inundated with news from both fake and real sources, and people still think they can misrepresent themselves or their pasts without consequence.
Just because you say it…that doesn’t make it so. If today has taught us anything, we have been forced to learn to not take anything at face value. That would be equally applicable to this editorial.
This is Fletcher Long and you are welcome to fact-check any of this you wish but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
