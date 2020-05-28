Governor Andy Beshear gave us an address prior to some Kentuckians taking off for the Memorial Day weekend. His message…we’re winning!
It was an address of hope. It was a tea-leaf-worthy-signal. It was something from which we all should draw some degree of hope and excitement.
So, what do those tea-leaves suggest? They say we will play Fall sports, including football, in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Start getting ready…it is happening. Even my friends out west are beginning preparations for summer practice.
The governor says our death numbers are in decline. The numbers of Kentuckians being infected are decreasing. Kentucky is on the road to recovery. All of his methods have worked.
He has saved us. Boy, are we in his debt.
I refuse to endorse neither the accuracy nor veracity of this edict. Why? Well, I have no data to dispute it other than it just seems odd we have gone from the highest death toll in the disease’s data-collection era to the road to recovery in a matter of days.
I earnestly hope he is right. I hope this isn’t some ploy to improve his party’s appearance to the voters who will be casting ballots in the coming primaries, in absentia, or in November.
If you will remember, I have predicted, as has this newspaper, that we would be playing Fall sports. One reason was the political implications involved in not playing.
We have a “federally mandated” election coming up November of 2020 which will require a declaration of Marshall Law to avoid. If we get to that date without something to distract our attention away from the present dismal state of affairs, the political consequences for whichever party is deemed responsible will be dire (putting it mildly).
There has been growing frustration and angry rhetoric spreading around the commonwealth from the fear we won’t play football this Fall at either the college or high school levels. The lost ticket revenue, the lost revenue from having the college consumers consuming on their respective campuses, the lost revenue to the towns surrounding these campuses, the lost revenue from the fans who “come to town” to attend games, eat meals, stay in hotels, buy “tail-gating” supplies, buy sports merchandise (and so on), if not generated this Fall, would create an economic catastrophe.
Sure, at your average college game we remember the players and coaches. What about the ticket takers, the overtime paid police and security details, the down and distance marker holders, the referees, the guy hawking concessions, the concessions stands themselves, the personnel in the Sports Information Departments, the working media, the people supporting, feeding, and hosting the working media and photographers up in the designated press areas.
I could go on but you get the point. Not playing football and the other Fall sports, even at the high school level, much less the college level, destroys earning opportunity for a virtual army of full and part-time employees. All would be jobless. Folks, that is a ton of voters.
So, the governor of Kentucky, who was the darling of the commonwealth just roughly a month ago, but whose popularity wanes daily, has decided the numbers are declining. He has decided the numbers are declining even as he is in phase-two of the reopen plan, dieseling toward phase-three.
They are declining in spite of the contracted rolls burgeoning above 8,500 and steam rolling toward 10,000. They are declining in spite of the death-toll now either at or over the 400-Kentuckians mark.
No matter what any of us say, it is getting better and the numbers are declining. Is that an example of information being dealt to us honestly or is it an example of reforming data to support a preconceived, expedient, and calamity-avoiding outcome?
Thirty or so days ago we would have been bemoaning the number of Kentuckians infected approaching 10,000 and the death toll spiraling above 400. Now, we are trumpeting the fact 3,069 people have “recovered” and our numbers still remain somewhat constant in spite of the over 180,000 Kentuckians who have finally been tested.
So, why the change in emphasis? Is it the primary approaching June 23? Is it the fact Kentuckians can now request mail-in ballots online? Is it the fact the deadline to register to vote is May 26 (which will have elapsed by the time you read this but not when it was written)? Is it because the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15?
Maybe we are, all of a sudden, getting better because of the 14,000 still unresolved unemployment claims from March or the 38,000 unresolved claims from April. Maybe it is the fact we have the highest percentage of unemployment in the country. I wonder if that, in any way, made the governor take a second look at the tea-leaves and another stab at what they tell him; and he tells us.
Regardless, the outlook has gotten significantly rosier. Our governor’s future predictions and our commonwealth’s prospects, going forward, have done a complete about-face. What were once harbingers of an apocalypse just weeks ago are now hailed as signs of progress…indicia of victory.
I may not sound like it, but I, for one, am thrilled we’re finally winning. See you all on the Riverbank in August. Go Bobcats!
You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
