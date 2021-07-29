The Long Version…

…of O’Hara’s marching home again Hurrah! Hurrah!
🎶The men will cheer and the boys will shout/The ladies they will all turn out/And we’ll all feel gay/When [Braxton] comes marching home.🎶
To appear in the print edition of the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice's August 4, 2021 edition
We're all a bit football crazy in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Our favorite season is just right around the corner.
There is a chance we will be getting back an integral part of our football recent-past success for the coming season. As one might expect, we would be very excited about this, should it materialize as we have every reason to expect it will.
I, and a few others around the county, are thrilled to see Braxton O'Hara back in blue and white for reasons extending well beyond his athletic prowess. We have missed him as a person, friend, leader, and role model equally with our missing what his athletic abilities make him capable of doing for our favorite team.
As I saw him at practice, I couldn't help but think of a certain popular song from history. The tune to this very recognizable song kept playing in my head.
The song, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” was a popular song from the American Civil War. It expressed people’s longing for the return of their friends and relatives who were off fighting.
The lyrics were written by an Irish-American bandleader named Patrick Gilmore. Gilmore published it under the pseudonym, Louis Lambert, but we really don’t know why. Popular composers of the era often published under pseudonyms to add a touch of mystery to the composition.
Gilmore is said to have written it for his sister who was praying for the safe return of her fiancé. He was a Light Artillery Captain in the Civil War named John O’Rourke. Johnny did come marching home again the the two of them married in 1875.
I thought of that song and this story watching a young man named Braxton O’Hara confidently striding across the Breathitt football practice field preparing for the coming fall, football season. As of the date of the publishing of this piece, he hasn’t yet been declared eligible but the school is making the proper filings and the process appears to be headed toward a joyous conclusion for Bobcat fans.
You see, we are discussing the Braxton O’Hara, who was the district Player of the Year for Breathitt in 2018, when we were in the 3A classification and finished 8-4. This is the self-same Braxton O’Hara who was an instrumental part of Breathitt’s finishing 12-1, winning Region IV, and playing in the state Semis in 2019.
O’Hara, now a father of two young children but only one at the time, moved to Winchester with his young family and attended GRC a year ago. Man was his absence glaring on last year’s district champion, regional runner-up team.
We sure could have used his abilities and football playing savvy a year ago. All of that aside, this article has nothing to do with football.
We want to talk to you about one of Breathitt’s favorite sons, a kid like a son to so many around this county, a leader, a man, and a father. This article is about Braxton O’Hara marching home again Hurrah! Hurrah!
We got to interview Braxton O’Hara who is now a full 6-2, and weighs 225-solid pounds of “grown man.” He told this author, “I want to contribute anywhere, anyway I can."
"I am here to get one last go-around with my brothers. I am here to lead or follow, whatever is needed from me. I am here to be counted on in whatever capacity the team needs.”
Yeah, he is exceedingly well spoken. Have we mentioned he has a 3.8 GPA?
He told this author, “I was a little bitter when I lost the QB-spot to Jaylen (Turner) back in ’19. I now appreciate Jaylen’s better there than I. I have grown enough to acknowledge that and it's perfectly fine. I don’t care where I fit, just that I fit.”
Braxton works nights to help support his children and provide for them in accordance with their needs. He will be working a shift where he will get off early in the morning, go to school and practice, and then return to work. It doesn’t sound like there will be much time for sleep. We asked him about this schedule.
“It’s just what I have to do. I am a father now and my kids need, deserve, and will get my support.”
Like we intimated in a previous paragraph, this isn’t the Braxton O’Hara any of us remember. This isn’t a little boy marching home. Braxton O’Hara is a man, mature well beyond his 18-years.
Life can be the harshest of masters. Still, you hear no complaints from O’Hara.
All we heard, in interviewing him, was the promise of this opportunity. We were able to discern his excitement and willingness to do whatever the team may need of him. We interviewed a grown-up anxious to help out wherever able.
We were talking to a peer, not a child. We were interviewing a man and one for whom we have inestimable respect.
So what are his future plans? Well, Braxton told the Times-Voice he would like to play college football.
This is a very real possibility. He has a 3.8 GPA.
Braxton is one of the commonwealth’s very outstanding athletes. He is what we call an All-State caliber player on both sides of the scrimmage line. He has been blessed with a solid frame and plenty of functional size, strength, power, and explosion.
It won’t be easy. It will require discipline, diligence, and juggling obligations to the school, team, and those incident to being a both father and provider.
It will require a man. Of course, that’s okay because we just happen to know where one may be found.
🎶Get ready for the jubilee Hurrah! Hurrah! We’ll give this hero three times three Hurrah! Hurrah! The laurel wreath is ready now to place upon his loyal brow and we’ll all feel gay when Braxton comes marching home!🎶
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever your find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!