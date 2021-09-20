Of...
Our Fire,
and the beauty of our many friends and family
When it comes to handling crisis, I have had to deal with more than an average person’s share. I won’t go into the full history of my many personal calamities as some of them have been before discussed, ad nauseam; but suffice it to say there have been many.
The day of the fire which would consume everything my family owns; we were solemnly “celebrating" the anniversary of my son, Jack Whaley, being creamed by a Little Debbie truck. September 17, 2020 my son was injured in an incident he was lucky to survive. September 17, 2021 our (and his) home burned to the ground.
You may remember, I wrote about Jack’s incident in an editorial entitled, “Our Jack.” This year, the title to this editorial is, “Our Fire,…” September 17, 2022 the Longs will be locked in a rubber room where we will wait out the day.
To celebrate the anniversary of Jack’s incident, the Good Lord decided to test the Long family’s mettle once more. This time it came by way of fire. Who knows what element will be awaiting us next year. September 17 is not our day.
Many of you know our apartment burned to the ground. We lived on the second floor of what was formerly Gambill & Strong and then later just Gambill’s though I believe the full name for it was Gambill’s, Price’s, Turner’s, Kentucky Food, etc. but I could be totally wrong about that.
We lost every stick of clothing we owned; all of Bebe’s jewelry, some of which was quite nice and remnants from long gone days when I was considerably more financially well heeled than I am today. William lost three (3) Associated Press All-State Football plaques and every trophy in either football or powerlifting William ever won. He was a Kentucky High School State Champion three times in powerlifting so we are talking about quit a lot of hardware.
William lost a beautiful bat given him by the Breathitt baseball team, his plaque for winning a leadership award in baseball, and many, many other items of memorabilia, including an award given him by the Kentucky legislature. Caroline and Jack lost the same type things, including Caroline’s losing a plaque for being selected the 2020 Trainer of the Year. Jack lost 24 Morgan Silver Dollars given him for his 13th-birthday.
Both boys lost numerous baseballs signed by famous Cardinals like Albert Pujols, Bob Gibson, Ozzie Smith, Tony LaRussa, Enos Slaughter, etc. Caroline lost her autographed photo Bebe and she took with Alvin Kamara before he was among the premier running backs in the NFL.
All of the Longs lost three beloved cats who needed so much attention and affection they may well have been dogs. Our cross the hall neighbors lost their dog.
Losing a pet is something from which one never fully recovers. They can never be replaced.
Somewhere under the rubble, provided it hasn’t melted, is quite a treasure trove of items to be honest. Who knows when or if it will ever be found.
I told my wife and kids this…you will be looking for something years from now and realize it was lost in that fire. Birth certificates, Caroline’s Intermediate Driver’s License, social security cards, tax returns, all lost. You just have to let it go.
As a light-hearted anecdote and attempt at levity, I thought I would mention the claims adjuster asked me to send him pictures of the damage to determine if the contents were a total loss. I sent him the picture attached to this editorial and asked, “How’s this? Would you like me to go through the apartment room by room?”
Couldn’t help it. It struck me as funny. It wasn’t this guy’s fault. There was no way for him to know.
Anyway, I don’t want to talk about what we lost. We lost it all.
What I would rather discuss is what we found. We found love, compassion, class, Christianity, and all of you guys. I would gladly trade what we lost for what we found.Wouldn’t you?
We found all of you to be loving, generous, spiritual, compassionate, and much fonder of us than we could have ever imagined. We found fine Christians, and not just people claiming to be so but exemplifying the teachings of the faith. We found people not just giving Christian tenants lip service but giving these tenants both context and texture.
We have had people gift us clothes, money, meals, and many other items. People have reached out with their prayers, with their expressions of love and concern, with their hearts, and with their gifts and resources.
I could single out friends, families, and the like. However, it is not my place to out these people.
We were sent a tremendously generous gift from Abe Yokem, a man I haven’t even met and whose identity I wouldn’t have included herein but for that name being a pen name. I have been publishing his articles both in print and online since coming to the newspaper.
A friend of mine in town opened his home to us. He told my family we could move in with his family in his house, free of charge, and stay as long as needed.
He showed up at the hotel where we were (and are) staying in Hazard to fetch us. His generosity was astounding.
In the end, I had to decline. It is my father’s fault. He’s the one who taught me company and fish both smell terribly after three days.
I went to the bank to check my balance, afraid I wouldn’t have sufficient funds to cloth and feed us. While I was there a wire hit the account for quite a bit of money. It was from a guy I have been the best of friends with since we were six (6) years old.
We played many sports together growing up including football. We would coach football together as adults for five (5) years. Football builds tremendous relationships and familial connections.
William’s teammates, and their parents, would crystallize that fact for the Long family. Exactly how is more fully below set forth. We’ll get to it in a minute.
The family has received money from my Fraternity brothers, a guy I knew growing up who bagged groceries at the local IGA, and an attorney in Nashville with whom I attended law school. This attorney, though a member of a much maligned profession, was among the first to Venmo us funds.
My family and I have found we are much better liked than we realized. I know this will be bitter news to the guy who regularly sends me hate mail at the newspaper.
The Centre family started a GoFundMe for our benefit. Many of William’s teammates donated what they could. Their expressions about the impact William has had on the team in the short few weeks he has been on its roster meant more to me than anything else.
Around 70 people donated money in various amounts. One-hundred and seven people shared the posting and 88 people have followed the post. All of it is appreciated and humbling.
All of these people thought enough of the Longs to commit to lessening our suffering. Yessir, we are a lucky family. I would have to pronounce the Longs mightily blessed.
To all of the people who have helped us survive in the many ways they have found to contribute to our survival, I don’t even know where to start. I haven’t the words and that is saying something as words are my business.
I have been known to quote 80’s popular cultural icons from time to time in the many pieces I have before published. I am a fan of the genre.
I can’t help it. I am an 80’s kid.
We had a singer name Cindy Lauper who was a favorite of mine. She was much more talented than for which she was ever given credit.
She recorded a song entitled, “True Colors.” In the song, Ms. Lauper sang that, In a world full of people/You can lose sight of it all/The darkness inside you/Can make you feel so small… She would later say the world makes a person crazy but that, when feeling crazy, he or she might find him or herself carrying all one can bear. She implored this person to call her and promised she would always be there.
It is a beautiful sentiment and many of you could well have written these lyrics just judging by your recent actions. I want to end this piece as Ms. Lauper famously sung in the chorus of her huge hit.
I see your true colors shining through. I see your true colors and that’s why I love you.
So, don’t be afraid, to let them show. Your true colors are beautiful. Like a rainbow.
An humbled and exceedingly blessed Fletcher Long asks that you accept the Long family’s gratitude in the spirit it is being tendered. After all…THIS IS, THE LONG VERSION!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.