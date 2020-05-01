The Long Version

Will Kentucky Play High School Football This Fall?
This question isn’t nearly as trivial as it seems. You see, as much as baseball and apple pie, high school football is a Rockwellian-part of every day American life which signifies a return to those comfortable and comforting things we associate with “normal.” These are things which, before quarantine, we probably took for granted but the past few months have shown us are to be both treasured and appreciated.
I sit on the editorial board of Kentucky Prep Gridiron. It is KPGFootball on Twitter and it writes exclusively on the topic of middle and high school football the whole year round. While other businesses have mightily struggled, strangely KPGFootball has thrived by continuing to report on the coming season and players likely to make hay this coming Fall in its almost daily-features.
When I moved out East, we decided at KPGFootball we needed to get a new feature writer. We hired a guy who had formerly coached football in western-Kentucky, at the high school level, and who had also been an Athletic Director. This guy had won over 100-games as a high school coach, so he had been successful. As it just so happens, he writes well.
He didn’t want his identity disclosed, as he was going to provide candid analysis and even opinion for which he didn’t want his fellow coaches to “black-list” him. We have diligently protected his identity.
He has been excruciatingly candid. He has even gotten me in hot-water, from time to time, as I still get apportioned blame whenever his opinions are unpopular. Some readers think I am HB Lyon.
The coach we hired to write our features chose the pen-name, Henry Barker Lyon. Why, you wonder? Well, HB Lyon coached at Hoptown High School back in the 20s, was the athletic director there during the same period, and had won over 100-games. Our coach and the coach whose identity he asked to assume had similar résumés.
Coach Lyon also already had a connection to the magazine. I am a descendant of his.
At the time the decision was made to use his identity, I still corresponded with his last surviving issue. She was pleased to give our magazine permission to publish under her late father’s name as a tribute to his memory.
I told you all that to tell you this. We get bombarded these days around the magazine with the following question…Will we play high school football this Fall in Kentucky? The speculation for and against falls along both geographical and political lines, or so Coach Lyon recently wrote in an article published to KPGFootball.
Coach Lyon tells me the western-side of the high school football coaches are really freaking. He has talked with two or three western-end guys convinced Beshear isn’t going to allow Kentucky to play and many of them are preparing various exit-strategies.
Intending to flee to bordering states who will will play this Fall, these guys believe it would be criminal to have Kentucky not accommodate seniors with a football season, particularly those seniors trying to play at the next level. Both Coach Lyon and I agree with this.
While it would be criminal, it would be no more criminal than what happened to the winter and spring sports by the cancelling of their 2020-seasons at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Harsh times often call for harsh realities, I have either before read or heard.
Over on the eastern-end of Kentucky, Coach Lyon tells me the coaches he has consulted tell him they have been in contact with both the KHSAA and the KDE. These coaches believe, or claim they believe, that not only will we play this Fall, we may well be back in school in a traditional setting. Lyon tells me these guys don’t seem panicked and are going about business as usual.
So while the western-end of Kentucky is terrified there won’t be a season, kids over on the eastern-end are getting ready for one, in the off-hand it gets played. Eastern-end coaches insist the 2020-season is happening and they are preparing accordingly. That is a wise course to take it would seem to me.
Now, Coach Lyon shared with me that the complaint from most of the western-end guys, who happen to be huge MAGA-fans, is that Beshear is going to cancel the season to make President Trump look poorly and less re-electable. These coaches maintain Governor Beshear has his eye on a presidential bid in 2024 as the Democratic nominee.
Again according to Coach Lyon, the theory believed by these westerners is Beshear wants to help the Democrats and Joe Biden win the Presidency in 2020. These guys theorize it would likely clear the way for Beshear to be the candidate in 2024, as Biden’s age would make him a likely, one-term-er.
This seems plausible, though I believe highly unlikely. The reason…let’s say the cancellation of high school football does cost Trump Kentucky’s 8-electoral college votes (which there is no reason to believe it would)…eight-votes still wouldn’t turn the national election. I mean, Trump lost to Clinton in 2016 by nearly 3-million popular votes and still carried the Electoral College, 304-227.
Our losing the high school season wouldn’t (necessarily) cost Trump Kentucky’s 8-Electoral College votes. Trump cruised into the White House with a comfortable 77-Electoral College vote margin in 2016 and got killed popularly. It would appear doubtful Kentucky’s 8 EC-votes would swing the outcome either way in 2020. This theory sounds as if it were cooked up by either Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity. It appears manufactured to scare us. It is working.
Coach Lyon and I both agree that none of us have any idea at this time whether or not high school football will be played this Fall. We do know it sure would go along way toward making many of us less anxious were it to be played. It would be a wonderful diversion from what has become a shattering and horrific reality.
Coach Lyon and I both agree the safest thing to do is get ready for the Fall but start planning what you would do if the season is lost. That is known as a Triage-strategy…one where you plan for the worst of contingencies so that, should the outcome be less-dire than for what you have planned, you are still adequately prepared.
While neither Coach Lyon nor I can tell you we will play high school football this Fall, we can tell you that, if the season is lost, it will be for public health and safety concerns. The decision will NOT be made to sabotage Donald Trump’s re-election bid or cost him Kentucky’s 8-EC votes.
Why does every decision, every course of action, have to be deemed some anti-Trump strategy? Good grief, people, does everything have to revolve around Donald Trump? It’s a high school football in Kentucky thing. Heck, Donald Trump isn’t even a fan.
Keep those cards and letters coming and take this for whatever you find it worth because THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.