For publication in the September 29th print edition of the Times-Voice
...of Criticism
In honor of Neyland, Scout, and Atticus
Some jobs draw more criticism than others
There are a lot of people who professed being angered by the article in last week’s Times-Voice entitled, “Landmark burns.” What I am gathering is certain readers believe I was being unfairly critical of firemen who responded to the call I made to both the police and 911 for help in the early morning hours of September 17, 2021.
The apartment which burned down with all of its contents was my apartment. Three of the pets killed in the fire were mine, my beloved cats, “Neyland, Scout, and Atticus.” The family which could have died in the fire was mine. I was too close to the subject matter to write the article.
I was the author of the piece. Check your newspaper, outside of the sports page and different opinion pieces weekly submitted, I write every single article in the newspaper. That is my job.
In a perfect world, I would NOT have been writing this article. It was clearly a news item and I don’t believe anyone could possibly argue it wasn’t. However, I was among the people the fire devastated, rendered homeless, and could have killed.
I was among the former residents of the Gambill Building whose pets were killed. My family and I lost three beloved cats who were like members of our family. The Stacys, across the hall from us, lost a dog.
I have talked with Crystal Stacy. She tells me the dog was a member of the Stacy family and that she “cried for a week” after the fire.
I was too close to the subject matter to write the article; again, in a perfect world. We don’t live in a perfect world. We live in Jackson, Kentucky.
In the article, I couldn’t give my personal expression about the job I thought the fire fighters either did or didn’t do. I was writing the article. I was reporting the news. That is what the Nolan Paper Group pays me to do.
My wife was quoted in the article. She commented about the immeasurability of what we lost. She talked about the sentimental and irreplaceability of what was lost. She talked of our losing our beloved pets. She said, and correctly, “We will feel the effects of this incident for a very long time.”
Bebe Long went on to compliment the Jackson community on its “staggering” and overwhelming show of support. She talked of the Long family being offered places to live, given clothes, offered leads on new possible tenements, and discussed how a family had offered to take in the lot of us into their own home, completely free, and for an indefinite period of time. Bebe said, “The tremendous heart of the community has shown itself and it is beautiful.”
This was all she said. Which part insulted the Fire Department?
Now for those looking for the injection of my personal opinion, look on the Editorial page of the same newspaper. My editorial was “Our Fire and the beauty of our many friends and family.” Tell me where I was critical of any emergency responder.
I interviewed Linda Combs for the article entitled, “Landmark burns.” Ms. Combs owned the building.
I asked her if she was satisfied emergency personnel made a competent response to the report the building was on fire. She said she would prefer not to respond. She promised to take a hard look at the situation.
She had a few other comments but none of them were directed at any of the emergency responders. She indicated the building wasn’t insured. She said it was a total loss for her. She said she was furious and she wanted the parties responsible for “…this tragedy brought to justice.”
Judging by some of the phone calls received at the newspaper immediately after the article was published in print, many of the readers interpreted this as some shot across the bow of the Fire Department. I didn’t take that comment that way and I asked the question, recorded the answer, and wrote the article.
I took her anger to mean it was Ms. Comb’s belief the building was intentionally set on fire or that the fire, wherever it originated, was intentionally lighted. If I am not mistaken, this is what the authorities likewise have concluded.
Is Ms. Combs satisfied with the fire department’s efforts to extinguish the fire and save her property from destruction? She hasn’t answered that to me. She is taking a “hard look” at things.
Now a bystander called and made a complaint to the Kentucky Fire Commissioner’s office. This was included in the article.
It is a news item. We know neither the nature nor exact content of the complaint but were told the complaint was critical of the efforts to extinguish the fire.
I don’t know anything about the complaint other than there is one. For the firemen out there, no one in a service industry, and fire fighting is one, is ever exempt from criticism whether it is fair or unfair.
I get scores and scores of both complaints and praise as a journalist. Many of you reading this have been the purveyors of some of the criticism. I was criticized when a trial lawyer.
In my former vocation, I was hired by people who wanted to avoid suffering legal consequences for what the government believed they had done. They hired me to walk them out of the courthouse in street clothes. When they left in cuffs and jumpsuits they were never happy about it.
I was able to walk many of my former clients out of the courthouse in their normal attire. There were many times when I couldn’t.
I never walked a guilty man into a jury trial. I left quite a few at the courthouse afterwards.
It was my job to presume my clients innocent and insist society do the same. Many of them believed it was my job to win, regardless of how daunting a task that turned out to be.
Following most every poor result, to the family and person who had retained my services, I had become a no good charlatan and an incompetent so and so. All this person knew was they hired a lawyer to win a case he didn’t win.
The next time a doctor tells a family in a hospital waiting room their loved one has died on the operating table; run right up and ask the grieving family what kind of a doctor they had. You may hear the term, “Quack,” get thrown into the mix.
I never held it against any of my clients, nor their families, when they criticized my efforts after we were defeated. The person I was to protect had been convicted. I was leaving through the front door and the person I was representing was leaving in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.
I was getting to go home. My client wasn’t. It didn’t seem fair to the client nor his/her family.
I didn’t believe the criticism entirely fair. After all, I didn’t make the facts but I understood from where this criticism was coming.
That type of criticism comes with the territory. I never walked up to a family who just watched their loved one taken into custody, with his bail revoked, and say, “Man, am I a great trial lawyer or what?”
Many of those times I had tried one heck of a case and there was just no conceivable way to win it. That being said, I still understood absorbing criticism from someone whose full extent of knowledge springs from my having appeared to fail to do what I was hired to do. I wasn’t going to be handed a plate full of freshly made brownies.
To the person or people who lost everything they were counting on you to save, your efforts were poor and you have been criticized. What did you expect? How did you think these people would feel?
So fireman who were offended by the story we published, which I was tasked to write, and which appeared on the front page of last week’s edition, I am sorry you feel aggrieved. I have been in your shoes many times, both as the Editor of this newspaper and as an attorney.
I can’t apologize for writing the article or quoting any of the people interviewed. It is my job to write articles. I was doing my job. I quoted all parties accurately.
If you wish to solicit my personal opinion about anyone’s performance in extinguishing this particular fire, I am probably not the person you should ask. I lost my home, everything I own, and three beloved pets whose absences both individually and collectively have plagued me every day since.
I wouldn’t ask any of the other families turned out into the streets either, but you do whatever you want. Take it from me, there is a distinct possibility you will leave the encounter with hurt feelings.
Remember, borrowing from my earlier example, I am the client or patient who just learned I am never returning home, at least not to that home. The loss of Neyland, Scout, and Atticus, well that is just too fresh a wound.
This if Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
