The Long Version...

...of sending kids to college
for William but also for any kid embarking on this journey
My wife and I are a mere 30-days from not getting to see, everyday, a person who has made our every day something to which to look forward. To all of you parents out there whose kids are heading to college, Bebe and I are in no different boat than any of you and we appreciate that. In many ways this editorial is in tribute to your suffering as much as an expression of our own.
I know my wife feels infinitely more desperate about this situation than I. Children reading this remember that it isn’t possible for anyone to love you as much as the woman who bore you. There may be exceptions to this, but not too many.
I remember Bebe and I dropping William off, at pre-school, for his first day of a long, arduous journey. We lived in Springfield, Tennessee.
Little William had gown more round than tall. We had to buy him adult waisted jeans which we had to cuff half way up his shins to prevent him from walking over the top of the legs and tripping. He had the largest cuffs in the history of blue jeans. He was a cute little muffin.
As our little squatty dumpling was bee-bopping up the sidewalk toward pre-school, my wife yelled out something to William I had before heard her say to Sarah-Catherine and would hear her say to Caroline and Jack Whaley too. “Make good choices!” Well, it just can’t be said any better.
It has been a privilege for both my wife and me to see our son, William, develop, grow, and mature. He has grown as an athlete, as an intellectual, and as a man. His height has overtaken his circumference.
He is, in every conceivable way, a better man than his father. This is every father’s dream. I, regrettably, didn’t set the bar very high.
I remember like it was yesterday loading up my oldest daughter’s possessions and taking her to college to move her into her dormitory. I had my life-long best friend, Jim Rogers, there with me (Thank God).
I didn’t know how I would bear it. Looking back on it with the benefit of hindsight, I bore it “poorly.” She’s a mother and a wife now and hasn’t been my little running buddy since.
I used to scare the monsters out from under her bed. These monsters have either stopped plaguing her or her husband, Nicholas, has taken over the task. I imagine they may visit my granddaughter, Julia, where Nicholas chases them off in the "daddy-way."
Don’t be afraid, Julia. They think you’re cute. They don’t mean to scare you.
Now my wife and I have to give Centre College our son. We both want this for him. We are both thrilled he’s going there. We know Centre can do more for him than either of us. Still, it hurts.
Next year, we will have to give up our sweet Caroline. This is a thought too painful to contemplate. Luckily, it is still far enough in the future to not have to face it, just yet.
I wanted to put off the Caroline going to college thing. I tried to convince her to “stay-back” a year under SB-128. I struck out.
She is ready to become a woman. She doesn’t want to be “daddy’s little girl” anymore. She is much like her sister before her.
Bebe and I will have several remaining years with Jack, our baby. He’s 13 now and entering the 7th-grade.
Both Bebe and I have been down this path three other times. For those of you with rising 7th-graders, clutch them tightly to your breast and hug them every chance you're afforded. The time flies by before you know it.
Well, I told you all that to tell you this. Last night, my sister and lifelong friend, Felicia Long, called up and said, “Fletcher, I want to buy some things for William’s dorm room.”
How did she know Bebe and I were worried about how we would do this? It is almost as if she had been reading our minds.
Truth is, Felicia isn’t too far away from having this same pang in her breast and these same obstacles to cross. My niece, Claire Whaley Long, is just a couple weeks younger than Caroline.
“You don’t have to do that Felicia, Bebe and I will manage. You’re kind to think of us,” I told her.
“Fletcher, you write down this card number, right now! I am doing it,” was both her perfunctory and predictable reply.
I couldn’t help it, running through my mind was a response I would have given her when we were children. “You’re not the boss of me.”
I would have been completely kidding. Anytime anyone wants to do for one of my children what she was doing for William, you can be the boss of me.
So we sat down and purchased bedding, towels, trunks to carry his clothes to school, a laptop, and various other items. These items added up quickly.
I probably would have just left these as things for him to buy himself from out of the money he is getting over and above the school’s comprehensive fee in scholarships and grants. I told her of this option. She wouldn’t hear of it.
“You tell that baby to save his money,” she told me. “Yes Ma’am,” I replied. Yep, just like when we were kids.
Much like she did infinitely when we were being reared, like when she taught me how to tie my shoes sitting on the couch in the front hallway on Perkins Street in Memphis, Tennessee, my big sister was swooping in to save me. I might as well have been four-years old, but I was blissfully happy about it.
I have always been curious about these, “I neither want nor need anything from anybody” people. I am NOT among them.
We all need a little help down the road of life. I am chief among those who do.
You will neither bruise my self-worth or nor dent my sense of machismo by offering it to me. This is particularly true where the chief recipient is any one of my children.
What Felicia had done was an unimaginably kind and generous thing to do. That sentence sums her up beautifully. Felicia Long is unimaginably kind and generous.
She is madly successful in the real estate business in middle-Tennessee. She deserves success so richly. She has worked mightily. It has come neither easily nor without considerable sacrifice, effort, and diligence.
So like the cartoon hero from the 60s and 70s, Mighty Mouse, the song lyric, 🎶Here [s]he comes to save the day!…🎶rang out in my mind while the two of us were on the phone. If you’re an older person, that lyric from the TV show’s theme music may strike you as funny.
If you are younger, there is this thing called “Google.” Use the “search” engine.
So, we’re thirty-days out from embarking on a path which has broken my heart once and is sure to do so thrice more. In some ways, the excitement of what it will mean to William’s quality of life and life-experiences makes it a day which can’t get here soon enough. In many other ways it is a day both my wife and I dread.
Your mother and I are going to miss you, son; so badly that neither of us can even possibly compose the words while we choke back our tears. Go out there and act honorably.
Don’t ever take ill use of another person. You will come to regret it. It will haunt you and you will always be made to pay a price for it.
Remember, you will be known for the things you do particularly by the people to whom you do it. Try to leave people with a favorable impression where you're able.
Hold your head high. Act with integrity and honesty. Deal fairly with the people you encounter. Most of all, do what your mother told you so many years ago. MAKE GOOD CHOICES!
This if Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it to be worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!