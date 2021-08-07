The Long Version...

For publication in the August 11, 2021 print edition of the Times-Voice
I was home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky visiting my parents and getting some stuff they were giving William for his dorm room. William was shortly to be leaving for college and I would be dropping him off in a matter of a week or so.
Some of you may know, I dropped him at Centre yesterday. William Long, playing football this fall for the Centre Colonels, had to report to fall camp August 10.
So, anyway, I am back home with my parents when it dawned on me my parents are both either octogenarians or pretty close. My mother is 78 and my father is 80.
Now I try not to get overly emotional, but before I left their company, I cried my eyes out bidding them farewell. I said some things to them they needed to hear and I needed to say. It dawned on me this might actually be the last time I see one or both of them still among the living.
Now my sister was hopping around the scene trying desperately to figure out why mom, dad, and I were all crying. She kept saying, “Fletcher, what is it? What do you know?” I never could convince her I wasn’t acting on inside information.
All that I know then is still what I now know, that none of us live forever. I was about to drive some four and one-half hours back to my mountain home. Who knows for sure whether I would make it back to Jackson. Obviously I did, but nothing is ever assured.
My parents, both at the age lots of people pass on to their heavenly rewards, could have expired before I got out of the driveway. Who’s to say I would ever again see them.
The point is, one never knows for sure. Perhaps that is why Jesus said in Matthew 24:36, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only.” The Holy Bible, KJV
Anyway, all of the above was flowing over me. I said to my parents both anything and everything I would never want left unsaid.
It isn’t anyone else’s business, but ours; and I won’t share the contents. Suffice it to say, I said those things which probably should be said between any child and his parents. I may have even said “Thank You” to the both of them one last time, should it be the last time, which none can possibly know.
One thing I will say about my mother is she has always been brimming with wisdom. Of all the southern women I have known, spouting every regional colloquialism I ever heard, she may have espoused the most copious amounts of wisdom to me than any other of the matriarchs I have ever encountered.
Mom has tons of sayings and for every conceivable occasion. We children, as both my brother and sister would attest, weren’t spared a single one.
Mother had a particularly close relationship with her maternal grandfather. His name was John Hickman Whaley and he was originally from Charleston, South Carolina. She called him “Man-daddy.”
His friends called him “Jack Whaley.” It is the reason we call my son, James Nicholas Whaley Long, “Jack Whaley.” Many of you have encountered him around Jackson.
Neither Felicia, Mickey, nor I ever had the pleasure of meeting the original “Jack Whaley.” He died before any of us were born. Man-daddy lived in the stories of him mother would tell us and the wisdom from him she would impart. He, like so many, had a favorite saying Mom was fond of remembering and oft-repeating.
“Better for someone to think you a fool than to open your mouth and confirm the fact.” This was a fancy way of saying don’t hold forth on topics about which you know very little for fear of the listener discerning how very little you actually know.
Now this saying didn’t originate with John Hickman Whaley. I have heard the saying mis-attributed to Abraham Lincoln, Earnest Hemingway, and Mark Twain, but it belonged originally to none of those three.
The quote, as far as I can tell, came from a book, Mrs. Goose, Her Book, published in 1907 and written by Maurice Switzer. It was originally thus, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
It is doubtful the concept originated with Switzer either for that matter. I mean, he was writing down wisdom which had come to him, not wisdom he discovered or which originated with him. There is quite a difference.
In The Holy Bible, KJV we find a similar wisdom. “Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise, and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.” Proverbs 17:28.
Regardless of where it originated, it is a fine saying and one which I have found inherently more and more true as I get older. It hasn’t made me any quieter.
“Fool” is a label I am unafraid to wear. It is fine advice, nevertheless.
I am grateful John Hickman Whaley saw the wisdom in the lesson. I have benefited from his imparting it to my mother while she sat upon his lap. I thank the Lord that my mother, in turn, taught it to me.
Now, the Longs bequeath it to all of you. Consider it carefully. Wield it wisely. Then do whatever you choose. What do I care?
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever your find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!