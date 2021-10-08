…of the coming Winter
“Winter is coming…” Lord Eddard Stark
I had an opportunity to visit with my friend, Representative Bill Wesley, when he was in Jackson, Kentucky on October 7, 2021 for the Fiscal Court meeting. Bill has been wonderful to our little community, my family, and me as we have all had to put our lives back together after suffering pretty devastating events here recently.
I called Bill my friend and I meant it.. Bill has proven himself to be my friend, my family’s friend, and a friend to all of you reading this.
He has been there for us when times were most difficult. He has been a friend to many of us when friendship required something from him. He has been among the people most willing to step up and provide what was needed.
Being a person’s friend when times are good, and life is easy, is no chore. Being a person’s friend when that person is in need is an altogether different matter.
I used to always say if you are wondering who your friends are, see who shows up to help you move when you’re moving from one neighborhood to another. Those are the “ride or die” guys.
What makes my friendship with Bill unique is Bill and I have antithetical political viewpoints. Regardless, we both believe the other's heart to be “in the right place.” The two of us have forged a warm relationship in spite of our not always being in political agreement.
Being able to have friends with whom you don’t politically see “eye to eye” is a rarity these days but was once a fairly commonplace occurrence. Our nation has traveled way far afield of the practice. It is something to which I wish we would return.
Anyway, Bill was up here at the Fiscal Court meeting for two purposes. For one, he proposed a measure to Fiscal Court that the county take responsibility for the maintenance of all county roadways. This would enable county taxpayer money allocated for infrastructure to make needed repairs to our crumbling road system.
This seemed to me to be a capital idea. It also seemed like a good idea to Fiscal Court as this proposal passed.
It now will be set for public hearing in November. Anyone possessing strong opinions, for or against, should attend and be heard.
Our ability “to be heard” is what makes this country great! God bless America.
The second issue is one which stoked the fires of Bill’s passions and mine. Bill Wesley left the meeting fired up, as mad as I have ever seen him.
He had good reason. To accurately paint this picture, I will have to “set the table” a bit.
We have had both catastrophic natural and manmade disasters afflict our county in the previous year or so. We have endured massive flooding.
We have been declared by the President of the United States and the Governor of Kentucky as having recently survived a natural disaster. We have had several structures catch fire, a few of which have burned completely to the ground.
Winter is coming, and we aren’t talking about the Winter featured in the medieval fantasy series from HBO entitled, Game of Thrones. We are talking about real winter and it is really coming.
Bill tells me there is a group of people who have been touring afflicted areas with ongoing work demanding to see permits for the work partially performed. Where there is no permit, these people are running off the workers and halting the work.
Have we mentioned winter is coming?
Wesley says they have run off four (4) Christian volunteer outreach programs so far. He’s pretty upset about it.
Now Bill doesn’t know (or didn’t tell me) whether the “Work Permit Police” were official or posers. If they were official, and had I been among their number, I would have taken great pains to hide from public knowledge it was I who was a member of this roving band of permit-checkers.
Being terminated might have been the least of my concerns. Being prosecuted, of course, being foremost.
I wasn’t among their number. I am just personalizing this for point of emphasis.
Wesley did tell me these permit-checkers have informed home owners all labor, inside or out, has to be issued a permit even for repairs as innocuous as drywalling, flooring, or painting. These poor people aren’t putting in guest houses or swimming pools. They are just attempting to insure their dwellings will adequately protect their families from the elements when cold weather arrives.
Cold weather is on the way. Winter is coming.
Now Bill is of the opinion there isn’t a fee exacted for the issuance of a work permit. I don’t know one way or two. I have never known a government to miss an opportunity to exact some money from its citizens.
If there is a fee, and these workers thought it a good idea to harass suffering neighbors just to swell the commonwealth, county, or city’s money coffers, they should be sternly admonished or even fired. If these are charlatans pretending to be “officials,” they should be arrested and fully prosecuted.
Government has a bad reputation. Sometimes the reputation is earned. Any government more intent on fleecing its citizenry than protecting it has earned a bad reputation.
This area is hurting. These people are hurting.
Many among our mountain citizenry (me included) don’t have the resources to just absorb our losses and rebuild what took years to accumulate the first go around. Imagine while you’re trying to put your life back together some jackanapes show up and want to see whether you have thought to get your work permitted.
Imagine these officials stop by your former dwelling and take it upon themselves to halt the ongoing efforts and run off the Christian volunteers who have shown up to assist and all because you haven’t deposited with the government, or with the charlatans (whatever the case turns out to be), the requisite fee. How mad would you be?
Remember, Winter is coming.
For his part, Bill Wesley is mad enough for several of us. He’s demonstrated that anger for all to see which isn’t commonplace for the cool-headed, almost always positive, legislator who came into office bent on serving a constituency he has done plenty to serve, particularly when the services were most needed.
Like we said before, anyone can be your friend when the sun is shining. It is the friend who shows up to help you get in out of the rain who count most.
It is sure raining around these parts. Winter is here, in a figurative sense anyway. Bill Wesley has come to help.
This is Fletcher Long and Winter is definitely coming. You can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
