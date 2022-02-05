The Breathitt County Magistrate District #2 position was pushed into the spotlight in early December of 2021 with the sudden passing of incumbent, Roy Darrell Herald.
The seat was left unfilled until Governor Andy Beshear appointed Roy Oakley Herald to serve the remainder of his late father’s term. Herald was sworn in shortly thereafter and has since filed for candidacy to become the next district two magistrate this election year.
The sad and sudden passing of Roy Darrell has opened the floodgates as ten candidates have filed their paperwork to seek the office in the upcoming election including his son.
Elaine Turner; Benjamin Crase; John Couch; Bobby Lee Gross; Robert Buck Smith; Billy Ryan Chaney; Dwight Johnson; Leonard Noble and Jim Combs have all tossed their hats into the ring hoping voters will make one of them the next magistrate to serve the second district.
The second district is made up of five precincts: Oakdale, Big Rock, Shoulderblade, Turners Creek, and Wolf Coal. As of December 2021, the district was comprised of 2,783 total registered voters of which 2,313 are Democrat; 365 Republican; 74 Other; and 31 Independent. Breathitt County has 11,211 registered voters that breakdown as follows: 9,098 Democrats; 1,684 Republicans; 267 Other; 142 Independent; 15 Libertarian; 3 Green; and 2 Constitution.
Small town and county elections are vital to the survival and growth of an area and these ten candidates are hopeful of the opportunity to serve the people of Breathitt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.