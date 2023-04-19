Nearly 250 players from all around the state participated in the 13th Annual Kentucky Prep All-Star games this past Sunday at the JB Goff Gymnasium on the campus of Jackson City High School. Games tipped off at 11:00 am, with the last contest concluding around 9:45 pm. “I was really pleased with the players and fan support both locally and statewide for the games, Goff Gymnasium was near capacity the entire time,” stated event organizer James Elliott Turner.
The event featured eight games along with a dunk and three-point shooting contest. Andfor the first time, the Kentucky Prep All-Star event included a middle school boys’ game, which was very popular with the crowd. Turner said he was exploring the options of both a middle school girl’s and boy’s all-star games in the future along with a small college all-star men’s and women’s games. Another first, Breathitt County Lady Cat Riley Bush was the first player in the history of the event to play in four straight all-star games. Turner said he was very proud of the players that participated from the Jackson City and Breathitt schools.
Breathitt County’s Emily Neace won the girl’s three-point shooting contest. As a sophomore this past season, Neace led the Lady Cats in scoring at 12.3 points per game and shot 34.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds per game.
Turner said he wanted to give special thanks and recognition to Citizens Bank & Trust; HLT Check Exchange; WJSN 97.3; the Times Voice; Karen Griffith; Wayne Morris; Todd Kidd; Hubert Herald; Cameron Adams; and Sanders Turner for all their help in making the all-star basketball event the biggest in Kentucky.
