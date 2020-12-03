Having a vaccine doesn't mean we are out of the woods...yet!
We have been hearing about a proposed vaccine for the COVID-19 disease, caused by being infected with coronavirus. We have read numerous places that Moderna, the company which has developed a vaccine for the present affliction, is going before the FDA for emergency approval to begin vaccinations by the end of the calendar year, 2020.
Many people, breathing a sigh of relief, may think with a vaccine on the way, they can now throw caution to the wind. After all, who cares if we contract the disease now, help is forthcoming.
That is not an appropriate nor is it a wise course of action. In this article we will explain why one shouldn’t be contemplating such a course.
First one needs to understand what a vaccine even is. According to online research conducted by the Times-Voice, a vaccine is the biological preparation that provides actively acquired immunity to an infectious disease.
What that means is a vaccine contains an agent that resembles the disease-causing microorganism. It is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.
The has learned the Moderna vaccine is meant to attack the surface protein of the coronavirus. According to the scientists who have helped develop this particular vaccine, its ability to target the surface protein has led to its heightened effectiveness, in test trials, described as being 94-95%.
The agent, once injected into a subject, stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and to further recognize and destroy microorganisms associated with that agent it may encounter in the future. Vaccines can prevent the effects of future infection or may fight a disease that has already occurred. We have seen this in some cancer in-vaccination.
Vaccination is the most effective method of preventing infectious diseases. As an example, the widespread immunity due to vaccination has largely led to the worldwide eradication of smallpox. It has also greatly restricted the spread of diseases like polio, measles, and tetanus.
We have vaccines for influenza, HPV, and chicken pox. There are 25 different preventable infections owing to vaccines according to the World Health Organization.
As for the soon to be available vaccine, we don’t know if it will be prophylactic and fight the existence of the disease or whether it will be a preventative against future infection. For that reason, contracting the disease now, believing this vaccine will save you from the disease’s effects may not be a wise course of action. The far safer course would be to continue to avoid contraction by following CDC recommendations and then get vaccinated to prevent contracting it later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.