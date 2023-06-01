Federal Place Apartments on Broadway in Jackson have had no elevator service for the past ten months making life difficult for some of the tenants, but repairs are expected to begin this week. Work on the elevator was thought to have begun earlier this month but was delayed.
The residents of Federal Place are 55 years of age or older and most are afflicted with at least one disability, causing them to have difficulty leaving their apartments and doing simple chores like taking out the trash. One resident that is 68 years old, says she uses a rollator walker and struggles to make it up and down the nearly 50 stairs. This same resident further added that she and other tenants cannot get a substantial number of groceries as they cannot pack them up the stairs; and she must double bag her trash and drop it of the fire escape for her son to take to the dumpster to avoid so many trips on the stairs.
Johan Graham, President of AU Associates and Management (AUAM) had told the Times Voice months earlier that AUAM was in a battle with the federal government, that he claims is blocking the company’s insurance claim. “It is really embarrassing that the federal government is blocking the payout. The cost of the repairs is $138,000, and that is an amount that we don’t necessarily have to pay ourselves. We need the insurance payout to fix the elevator at Federal Place in Jackson.”
Graham would add that the company was exhausting every avenue in which to get the needed funding to do the repairs. KRADD and other agencies stepped up to assist in making this happen.
