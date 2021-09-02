Thelma Lewis, age 55, of Campton, KY, and formerly of Jackson passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her residence in Campton, KY.- She was born December 11, 1965, at Wolfcoal, KY, and was the daughter of the late Ollie James and Elizabeth Collins Herald.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Dewey Lewis.-Her daughter: Rebecca Southers.- Sister: Julie Turner and brothers: Alvin Herald and Earl Herald.-She is survived by her son: Dewey Dewayne (Ruby) Lewis of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Eula Cole and Betty Gross of Campton, KY.- Brothers: Thomas (Martha) Herald of Wolfcoal, KY and William (Sandra) Herald and Jesse (Teresa) Herald of Jackson, KY.- Two granddaughters: Julie and Sara Lewis.- A special friend: Virgil Bush.-A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Hall and Herald Cemetery at Talbert, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
