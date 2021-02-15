Thelma Lou Salyers, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born January 29, 1938, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Jim and Myrtle Hensley Spicer.- Preceded in death also by a son: Larry Spicer and stepson: Thomas Glen Salyers.- She is survived by one son: Carl Spicer of Jackson, KY.-Graveside services will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
