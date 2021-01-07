Thelma McIntosh

Thelma Tolson McIntosh, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 30.,2020 at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY. She was born March 1, 1948, at South Fork in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Zack and Avonelle Dunn Tolson.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Chester McIntosh.-She is survived by one sister: Shirley Lucas of Falmouth, KY; One brother: Jimmy Tolson of Erlanger, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Kemper officiating.- Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Glenn Gross, Jordan Fugate, Damon Moore, Kyle Moore, Colby Fugate and Wallace Bates.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
