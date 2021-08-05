Theodore Cundiff Jr.

Theodore G. Cundiff Jr., 86, Mt. Carmel went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 2. He was the widower of the late Sally Cundiff and the son of the late Theodore G. Sr. and Ollie Lawson Cundiff. He is survived by his children, Marisa (Mike) Davis, Thomas (Eva) Cundiff; granddaughter, Rachel Kleimeier; brother, Phillip Cundiff; sister, Mariam Rambo.

Theodore served the Army in the Military Police in Munich, Germany. He was a talented carpenter and was retired from Miami Paper. He was an ordained minister for many years and was a pastor at War Creek Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He often played bluegrass and gospel music on his guitar. A meal was never a meal without taters and he enjoyed his sweets.

Visitation, Saturday, August 7, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services Sunday, August 8, at 1:00 PM Burial in the Lawson Cemetery at Mt. Carmel.

To send flowers to the family of Theodore Cundiff Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Saturday, August 7, 2021
6:00PM-9:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 8
Service
Sunday, August 8, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you