Theodore Cundiff Jr.

Theodore G. Cundiff Jr., 86, Mt. Carmel went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 2. He was the widower of the late Sally Cundiff and the son of the late Theodore G. Sr. and Ollie Lawson Cundiff. He is survived by his children, Marisa (Mike) Davis, Thomas (Eva) Cundiff; granddaughter, Rachel Kleimeier; brother, Phillip Cundiff; sister, Mariam Rambo.
Theodore served the Army in the Military Police in Munich, Germany. He was a talented carpenter and was retired from Miami Paper. He was an ordained minister for many years and was a pastor at War Creek Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He often played bluegrass and gospel music on his guitar. A meal was never a meal without taters and he enjoyed his sweets.
Visitation, Saturday, August 7, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services Sunday, August 8, at 1:00 PM Burial in the Lawson Cemetery at Mt. Carmel.
