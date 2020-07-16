There’s Gold in these Mountains
You can find it the last place you might look!
Breathitt County’ James Ellitor Turner, the Circuit Court Clerk, has found gold here in the Appalachia mountains. It was discovered in literally the last place anyone would think to look.
Apparently there is a Trust for Life Legends Campaign which annually occurs. It recognizes excellence achieved in an office’s continued inspiring a community to save lives through organ donations. Apparently, in both 2018 & 2019, no one has been any better than James Elliot Turner’s charges down at our local Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Turner told the Times-Voice, “Our Breathitt County Clerk’s office will continue to work hard to educate citizens on the importance of organ donation so we can save others.” Turner’s message appears to be resonating.
Under Turner’s leadership and guidance, Breathitt County has gone from donors comprising 11% of our licensed drivers in county to the percentage swelling to 39%. That is quite a leap and indicative of the kind of effort Turner’s office has made to its commitment to get citizens to be organ donors. It is also a presently welcomed statement concerning the willingness of Breathitt County citizens to roll up their sleeves and help each other in times of dire need.
Jams Elliot Turner would thank everyone in the county for their willing participation. He would thank his staff for its tireless efforts regarding the Trust for Life organ donation program. He would finally remind all of us to continue to strive for the ultimate, “gold-level” of full, in-county participation in this very valuable program.
