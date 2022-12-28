The holiday season is a time of giving and granting wishes. Some wish for a meaningful family gathering while a child may wish for a favorite toy or game. For over 1000 Kentucky children and adults, their wish is to receive the gift of life through the miracle of organ donation and transplantation.
“Everyone can join the Organ Donor Registry,” explains Breathitt Circuit Clerk, James Turner. “Registering and supporting the mission of organ donation means so much to thousands of families on the waiting list today. Joining the Registry is saying ‘If I could help someone when I’m gone, I’m willing to save a life.’
The Circuit Court Clerks of Kentucky have worked to increase education about organ donation since 1992. The Circuit Clerks work with nonprofits like Kosair Charities and Trust For Life to help kids like Brynn. Brynn is from Scott County Kentucky and received a heart transplant in 2021. Brynn, along with two of her four sisters, suffer from a heart disease that often requires a lifesaving heart transplant. The medical advancement of transplantation is only possible because of donors and their families.
“Many people assume there are medical or age limitations to joining the Donor Registry, but that’s inaccurate. Everyone can register as a donor, there are no age or medical limits to joining,” explains Turner. “Some assume you must wait to get your driver’s license to register, but that is not true either. Everyone can go online today towww.registerme.org and register your wish to be the miracle to another person once you no longer need your organs.”
During the holidays, many of us wish to give back but struggle to find the time and means to do so. There is something everyone can do year-round that costs nothing, takes less than a minute, and helps those in need. Joining the Organ Donor Registry gives hope to thousands of children, adults, and their families, like Brynn.
“As your Circuit Court Clerk, I am proud to be part of a mission that makes miracles possible,” says Turner.
About Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life
The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) is a 501c (3) non-profit organization that educates and encourages Kentuckians to be registered organ & tissue donors to save lives. TFL was founded in 1992 as the charitable arm of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks. The dollar donations at KYTC offices and other philanthropic partners, including Circuit Clerk individual efforts, KODA and Kosair Charities, fund the statewide community outreach & public relations efforts to grow the Donor Registry. For more info call 1-866-945-5433, email info@trustforlife.org or visit www.donatelifeky.org.
