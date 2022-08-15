SOCCER

Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Jackson City at Powell County

Thursday (8/18) 6pm Jackson City at Hazard

Saturday (8/20) 1pm Jackson City at Harlan County

Monday (8/15) 6pm Wolfe County v Bath County

Wednesday (8/17) 6pm Wolfe County v Powell County

Saturday (8/20) TBA Belfry Invitational Tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Monday (8/15) 6pm Jackson City at Buckhorn

Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Jackson City v Hazard

Wednesday (8/17) 6pm Jackson City v June Buchanan

Monday (8/15) 6:30pm Breathitt County at Jackson County

Thursday (8/18) 6:30pm Breathitt County at Johnson Central

Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Wolfe County v Knott County Central

Saturday (8/20) TBA Champions of the Mountains Classic at Pikeville/UPike/Pike County Central

FOOTBALL

Friday (8/19) 7:30pm Breathitt County Bobcats vs Magoffin County Hornets 

