SOCCER
Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Jackson City at Powell County
Thursday (8/18) 6pm Jackson City at Hazard
Saturday (8/20) 1pm Jackson City at Harlan County
Monday (8/15) 6pm Wolfe County v Bath County
Wednesday (8/17) 6pm Wolfe County v Powell County
Saturday (8/20) TBA Belfry Invitational Tournament
VOLLEYBALL
Monday (8/15) 6pm Jackson City at Buckhorn
Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Jackson City v Hazard
Wednesday (8/17) 6pm Jackson City v June Buchanan
Monday (8/15) 6:30pm Breathitt County at Jackson County
Thursday (8/18) 6:30pm Breathitt County at Johnson Central
Tuesday (8/16) 6pm Wolfe County v Knott County Central
Saturday (8/20) TBA Champions of the Mountains Classic at Pikeville/UPike/Pike County Central
FOOTBALL
Friday (8/19) 7:30pm Breathitt County Bobcats vs Magoffin County Hornets
