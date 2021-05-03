Breathitt still aiming at zero
County deaths hold at 8
One-thousand and sixty-four reported cases
Active-cases down to 5
We told you last week we were chasing the magic “0” in active cases. It has before been within our grasp but, each time, someone would go on Spring Break, or have a wedding, or some other “super spreader” event which would knock us off the rails.
Well, now we have vaccines. We also have record numbers of citizens availing themselves of the opportunity to get vaccinated and it is impacting our numbers in a very good way. We remain in a free-fall toward the magic, “0.”
On March 31, 2021, we reported to you there were 34-active cases. That was down from from the 71-active cases we reported on March 10, 2021 but more than the 30 active cases we reported on March 17, 2021. On March 24, our number was 29 active cases before an increase to 34 reported on March 31.
A week later, on April 7, 2021, we reported there being 28-active cases. The drop from 34 to 28 was welcomed. April 14 would see the number of active cases drop to 15.
We all felt, around the Health Department and the newspaper, we were trending in an exciting direction. A week later, on April 21, we had gone up, ever so slightly, to 18 active cases.
April 28, 2021, the Breathitt Health Department reported a drop in active cases from 18 all the way down to eight (8). That is a 56% drop in active cases in one week, our largest drop to-date.
Here it is closing in on our May 5, 2021 publishing of our print-edition and, this week, we have precipitously dropped, once more, from “8” to “5.” That is a 37.5% decrease in a week’s time.
Like we have before said, “0” is becoming ever more visible in the light at the end of this tunnel. As we told you a week ago, pour on the steam, let’s zero this thing out and keep it there. By all accounts, the vaccines are working.
We are at 1,064 total cases, a rise of just four (4) more cases since last week. This breaks our consecutive weeks string of 3-cases per, but we’ll live with it.
County deaths hold at eight (8). One is too many as we have before reported many, many times.
We still appear headed down the home stretch. Please don’t let down your guard!
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We are winning, let’s not let this opponent get back up off the mat.
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until the sliver of light at the end of the tunnel leads us out into the sun once more.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
