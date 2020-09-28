LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School               FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Pikeville                   (12)       3-0  120   1 

2. Paintsville                              2-0  107   2 

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day           2-0   88    3 

4. Newport Central Catholic      3-0   83   4 

5. Bethlehem                              3-0  58    6 

6. Crittenden Co.                       2-1   49    7 

 (tie) Lou. Holy Cross                3-0   49   5 

8. Nicholas Co.                         3-0   37   10

9. Raceland                                1-2   31   9 

10. Williamsburg                        0-2  11   8 

Others receiving votes: Dayton 8. Bishop Brossart 7. Pineville 5. Campbellsville 3. Eminence 2. Sayre 2. 

Class 2A 

Rank-School                        FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Somerset                            (9)      3-0   115    1 

2. Lex. Christian                    (3)       3-0  109     2 

3. Beechwood                                    2-1   92     3 

4. Breathitt Co.                                2-0   72     4 

5. Mayfield                                        2-1   66      5 

6. Owensboro Catholic                     3-0   59       6 

7. Danville                                         2-0  48       8 

8. West Carter                                    3-0  45       9 

9. Caldwell Co.                                  2-1  22     10

10. Murray                                         2-1  14       7 

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 13. McLean Co. 4.  Hancock Co. 1. 

Class 3A 

Rank-School                        FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Belfry                                 (7)       2-1  113    1 

2. Elizabethtown                    (4)       3-0   94   T2

3. Lou. DeSales                      -          2-1   89   T2

4. Ashland Blazer                   (1)       1-0   87    5 

5. Bardstown                                      3-0  76     6 

6. Russell                                            3-0  56    7 

7. Bell Co.                                          2-1   49   9 

8. Paducah Tilghman                          2-1   31  10

9. Lou. Christian Academy                1-2  29    4 

10. Mercer Co.                                   2-1  19   NR

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 15. Lawrence Co. 1. Taylor Co. 1. 

Class 4A 

Rank-School                        FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs 

1. Johnson Central                 (12)      3-0  120    1 

2. Boyle Co.                                       3-0  101    2 

3. Lou. Central                                   1-0   83     3 

4. Franklin Co.                                   2-0   74    4 

5. Corbin                                            2-1   70    7 

6. Lex. Catholic                                 2-1   65    6 

7. Knox Central                                 2-1   29    9 

8. Wayne Co.                                     1-2   26    8 

9. Madisonville-North Hopkins        1-1   22   10

10. Hopkinsville                                2-1  19     5 

Others receiving votes: Letcher County Central 14. Calloway Co. 11. Lincoln Co. 7. Harlan Co. 6. Clay Co. 5. Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Russell Co. 2. Logan Co. 2. 

Class 5A 

Rank-School                        FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic                     (8)       3-0   111     1 

2. Bowling Green                  (4)        2-0  106     2 

3. South Warren                               2-0    83     3 

4. Frederick Douglass                        1-1    77   T4

5. Owensboro                                     3-0    74   T4

6. Scott Co.                                         3-0    72    6 

7. Southwestern                                  3-0   52     7 

8. South Oldham                                2-0   36     8 

9. Conner                                            2-0   22   10

10. Highlands                                     1-2     7     9 

Others receiving votes: Christian Co. 6. Pulaski Co. 5. North Laurel 4. North Bullitt 2. Lou. Fairdale 2. Graves Co. 1. 

Class 6A

Rank-School                        FPV     Rcd  TP   Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity                       (12)      2-0   120    1 

2. North Hardin                                  3-0  108     2 

3. Lou. Male                                       1-1   90     3 

4. Lou. DuPont Manual                      1-1   81     4 

5. McCracken County                        3-0  70      8 

6. Lou. St. Xavier                               0-1  52      7 

7. Simon Kenton                                2-1  39    T5

8. Lou. Ballard                                   1-1  35    T5

9. Lex. Bryan Station                         2-1  20   NR

10. Lou. Fern Creek                           0-1  18     9 

Others receiving votes: Ryle 9. George Rogers Clark 5. Daviess Co. 4.  Dixie Heights 3.  Madison Central 3.  Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Henderson Co. 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.                                  

 

