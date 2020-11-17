Thomas Gabbard

Thomas Gabbard, age 67 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at his residence.

Thomas was born on April 13, 1953 to the late Ray and Mae Hensley Gabbard. He was a retired coal employee and trucker.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis Gabbard of Jackson, Kentucky; three sons, Seth (Kayla) Gabbard of Vancleve, Kentucky, Michael (Lachrisha) Gabbard of Jackson, Kentucky, and Brian (Brittany) Gabbard of Alexandria, Kentucky; two sisters, Barbara Gabbard of Middletown, Ohio and Peggy Gabbard of Jackson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Jaylan Hollon, Lexie Hollon, Fable Brewer, and Foster Gabbard; a host of nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ray and Mae Hensley Gabbard, Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Gabbard and Ray David Gabbard.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 07, 2020 with Drewey Lee Jones officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 06, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Gabbard, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you