Thomas Hoy Hurt, II, age 44, of Jackson passed away on February 24, 2023. Tommy was born May 15, 1978 in Knox, IN. Tommy is preceded in death by his Mother: Mary Lynn (Childers) Hurt, Step Mother: Pamela (Bradley) Hurt. His Uncle Eugene Hurt and Aunt Angie Hurt. He is survived by his Wife Bobbie Renee Hurt of Jackson, KY.- Sons Malachai Hurt (Girlfriend Kinsey Campbell) & Leland Hurt of Jackson, KY. Daughter Tommilynn Hurt of Jackson, KY. -Father Thomas Hoy Hurt of Jackson, KY. -Sisters: Tonya Hurt of North Judson, IN and Shelly Bradley of FL. Nieces: Amy Podell, Abigail Lovins, Kayleigh Lovins, Rylee Lovins, and Alexis Spencer. -Nephew David Spencer. -Sisters in law Lilly Lovins (Bryan) , Hope Marie Spencer (David Haddix).- Mother in law Dorothy Collins (Randy). Tommy is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Enoch Wagers officiating. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
