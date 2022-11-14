Thomas Kelly Miller

Thomas Kelly Miller, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born September 21, 1946, in Jackson, KY. He was the son of the late Charles Reed and Hazel Bryant Miller. He was preceded also in death by his son Marc Miller and granddaughter Dempsey Hannah Miller. Brothers: Kenneth Miller and B.J. Miller. He is survived by his wife: Orlena Faye Miller of Jackson, KY. Sons: Thomas (Shirley) Miller of Jackson, KY, Terry Miller (Tara Beth Hall) of Jackson, Ky, and Timothy (Michelle) Miller of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Patricia (Fred) Landrum of Jackson, KY, Sandy Miller and Janice (Randy) Dewitt of Montpelier, OH, Debbie Riddle of Lexington, KY, Brothers: Billy Miller of Georgetown, KY, and Robert Miller of Jackson, Ky. Grandchildren: Thomas Kelly Miller “Trey” III, Rachel Elizabeth Miller, Weston E. Miller, Declan Samuel Miller, and Hadleigh Faye Miller. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. John Bunn officiating. Burial in the Strong Cemetery at Lost Creek, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

