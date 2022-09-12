Thomas Lee Back, age 82 of Noctor, KY passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Carlisle, KY. He was born June 16, 1940, at Rousseau, KY, and was the son of the late Everett and Martha Davidson Back.- He was a retired truck driver. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother: John Floyd Back, and a sister: Elizabeth Carpenter.-He is survived by his wife: Rosa Lee (Clemons) Back of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: Brenda Sue Back of Jackson, KY.- Six Sons: John (Pam) Back and Timothy Back (Lacey) of Vancleve, KY; David Back and Thomas Everett Back (Tori) of Jackson, KY; Everett (Arlene) Back of Carlisle, KY; Brandon Back (Heather) of Mt. Sterling, KY.-Four sisters: Velma McIntosh, Dovie Back, Callie Pelfrey and Deborah Hansford of Jackson, KY; Grandchildren: Jessica and J.D. Back, Joshua David Back, Daniel Gibson, Brandi Back, David Back, Timothy Darryl and Angel Back. He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
