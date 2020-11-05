Thomas Miller

Thomas S. Miller, 80, Jackson passed away Sunday, October 25 at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. He was the son of the late Everett and Ruth Taulbee Miller. He was also preceded in death by nephew, Robert Lee Miller III. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Cornett Miller; one brother, Robert Miller and wife, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Vernon Cornett and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Pauline Cornett Brewer and husband, James; nephew, Jimmy Scott Miller and wife, Patricia; great nephews, Austin Miller, Roy Miller; nieces, Jo Ella Mallory and husband, John, Jami Watterson and husband, Matt; other great nephews and nieces; special caregivers, Kay McIntosh, Lois Neal, Larry Little, Staff of Nim Henson Geriatric Center. Funeral Saturday, October 30, 1PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jonathan Clemons officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Memorials may be made to shrinerschildrenshospital.org. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

