Thomas “Tucker” Bach, Jr age 59, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born October 12, 1960, in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Thomas Bach.-He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Brittany Bach.-He is survived by his mother: Juanita Litteral Bach of Vancleve, KY. -One daughter: Tiffany (Jordan) Drake of Campton, KY.-One special son: Colton Herald of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Sharon Miller of Campton, KY.-Three grandchildren: Brentley Drake, Paxton Drake, Briar Drake.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and many friends.-Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Carpenter Cemetery, of Frozen Creek, Vancleve, KY with John Tincher officiating.-Active pallbearers: Jordan Drake, Bobby Smith, Colton Herald, Greg (Scobey) Brown, Phillip Litteral, Greg Taulbee, Thomas (Tk) Miller.-Honorary pallbearers: Members of the Vancleve Fire Department, Members of KY National Guard, Members of Widows Sons, Members of Breathitt Masonic Lodge and Shriners.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Due to the COVID-19 mandated directives by Governor Beshear, private graveside services only. -A memorial will be held at a later date.
