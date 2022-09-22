Thomas Wayne Banks, age 38, of Campton, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Morgan County ARH in West Liberty, KY.-He was born January 4, 1984, in West Liberty, KY, and was the son of the late Larry Banks.-He was a member of the Masons; -He is survived by his wife: Heather Benham Banks of Campton, KY; Mother: Patricia Wills Banks of Jackson, KY; Daughters: Destiny Danielle Banks and Alyssa Raelynn Banks of Jackson, KY. Brothers: Larry (Anna) Banks of Campton, KY and Steve (Brooke) Banks of Hazard, KY; Sisters: Rebecca (Ron) Ernst of Jackson, KY; Lynn (Gary) Berryman of Waco, KY; Etta (Paul) Glover of TX; Special friend: Holly Cain.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Banks Family Cemetery at Hwy 1812 Johnson Fork, Campton, KY. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm with Masonic Rites at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
