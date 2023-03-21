Breathitt High’s Erin Thorpe was recently accepted to the Morehead State University (MSU) Craft Academy. Erin will continue her high school education on the campus of MSU where she will take advanced courses.
When asked about her acceptance to the prestigious program, Erin stated, "I have decided to continue my academic career at the MSU Craft Academy! I am over the moon at this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing my learning experiences on the MSU campus. I want to thank the BHS teachers and staff for supporting me and leading me to where I am today! I am so lucky to be from a community in which the people are kind and close-knit, I am beyond excited for this next step in my academic career."
