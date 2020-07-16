Floyd L. Bailey, charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 2nd offense; charge: driving on DUI suspended license, 1st offense; charge: unauthorized parking in a handicap zone.
Jason Banks, charge: failure to appear.
Michael Blanton, charge: assault, 4th degree child abuse.
Stanley Burns, charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: possession controlled substance 3rd degree; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear.
Brian L. Campbell, charge: failure to appear.
Daniel A. Campbell, charge: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree motor vehicle; charge: wanton endangerment, 1st degree; charge: wanton endangerment 1st degree, police officer; charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 1st offense; charge: operating on suspended or revoked operators license; charge: speeding 20 MPH over limit; charge: no registration plates; charge: reckless driving; charge: failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense.
Michael A. Chambers, charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
John Clark, charge: alcohol intoxication in public place 1st and 2nd offense; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Rusty Collins, charge: operating on suspended or revoked operators license; charge: possession of firearm by convicted felon; charge: unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1st offense; charge: terroristic threatening, 1st degree.
Homer Combs, charge: trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or > offense, opiates; charge: persistent felony offender I.
Robin E. Combs, charge: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Devonda N. Hardy, charge: assault, 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Gregory M. Hudson, charge: cultivate in marijuana, five plants or more, 1st offense.
Jason A. Hudson, charge: criminal littering; charge: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Angelina L. Johnson, charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense 2nd or > offense, > or = 2 gms methamphetamine; charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; charge: possession of handgun by convicted felon; charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/posses; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, opiates; charge: resisting arrest; charge: menacing; charge: persistent felony offender I.
Ashley L. Johnson, charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; charge: operating on suspended or revoked operators license; charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 1st offense.
Emma M. McIntosh, charge: unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1st offense; charge: no operators-moped license.
Mack McIntosh, charge: parole violations for technical violation; charge: theft by unlawful taking or disposition al others u/$500; charge: giving officer false identifying information; charge: leaving scene of accident, failure to render aid or assistance; charge: reckless driving; charge: failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; charge: license to be in possession.
Melissa Mullins, charge: failure to appear; charge: wanton endangerment, 1st degree; charge: persistent felony offender II; charge: possession of handgun by convicted felon; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine.
James D. Neace, charge: violation of a KY EPO/DVO.
Michael D. Noble, charge: rear license not illuminated; charge: inadequate silencer, muffler; charge: failure to or improper signal; charge: failure to wear seat belts; charge: no registration receipt; charge: no registration plates; charge: improper display of registration plates; charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 1st offense.
Garry Norton, charge: trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz, 1st offense; charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense, codeine.
Trenton E. Pelfrey, charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, or = 2 gms methamphetamine; charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; charge: possession of handgun by convicted felon; charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, opiates; charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 1st offense; charge: instructional permit violations; charge: carless driving.
Whitney D. Pennington, charge: alcohol intoxication in public place 1st and 2nd offense; charge: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; charge: assault, 4th degree dating violence minor injury.
Anthony S. Roberts, charge: nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
Wilgus Roberts, charge: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; charge: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Gary W. Seale, charge: serving bench warrant for court.
Jeremiah S. Shuler, charge: parole violation for felony offense; charge: failure to appear.
William M. Sizemore, charge: alcohol intoxication in public place 1st and 2nd offense.
Carl E. Smith, charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > offense, > or = 2 gms methamphetamine; charge: persistent felony offender II.
Michael Lee Smith, charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, methamphetamine; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; charge: possession controlled substance; charge: possession controlled substance, 2nd degree.
James L. Sparks Sr., charge: failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Hope R. Sparks, charge: trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense, codeine.
Mitchell D. Spicer, charge: non complaint weekender.
Anna J. Stacy, charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Jeffrey Terry, charge: assault, 4th degree domestic violence no visible injury.
