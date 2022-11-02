Lennon I. Abner, charge: weekender.
William D. Alexander, charge: criminal mischief, 1st degree.
William D. Alexander, charge: burglary, 1st degree; charge: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; charge: stalking, 2nd degree; charge: harassing communications.
John G. Barrett, charge: failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 2nd offense; charge: operating on suspended or revoked license.
Charles Boswell, charge: drug paraphernalia, law, buy, possession, 1stoffense; charge: possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense methamphetamine.
Jarrod L. Bowling, charge: failure to appear.
Samantha Branham, charge: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, firearm.
Zachary Childers, charge: probation violation for felony offense; charge: probation violation for misdemeanor offense.
Michael Clarkson, charge: SAP inmate.
Robert W. Fortner, charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: possession of marijuana; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Maggie A. Fugate, charge: probation violation for technical violation.
Isaac W. Gabbard, charge: nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines; charge: fugitive from another state, warrant required.
Timothy Gamblin, charge: operating motor vehicle under influence, 1st; charge: failure to produce insurance card; charge: failure to wear seat belts; charge: possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
Anthony Gerald, charge: failure to appear.
Carl Hall, charge: nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
Larry Hall, charge: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Lilly F. Hall, charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear.
Judy Ann Hensley, charge: public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol.
Christina H. Hobbs, charge: possession controlled substance 1stdegree, 1st offense heroin; charge: receiving stolen property, $1,000< $10,000; charge: burglary, 3rd degree; charge: theft of retail merchandise for resale.
Carol A. Isaacs, charge: alcohol intoxication in public place 1st and2nd degree; charge: resisting arrest.
Marcus Kirby, charge: criminal mischief, 1st degree; charge: assault, 4thdegree no visible injury.
Matthew Knopp, charge: serving parole violation warrant; charge: failure to appear.
Kimberly D. McIntosh, charge: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor.
Randall McIntosh, charge: possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense, methamphetamine.
Mahala Moore, charge: receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Deangel G. Napier, charge: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear; charge: criminal trespassing, 2nd degree; charge: harboring a vicious animal.
Shawn D. Noble, charge: nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
Lloyd G. Olinger, charge: failure to appear.
Christopher A. Poe, charge: receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; charge: burglary 3rd degree; charge: theft of retail merchandise for resale.
Christopher A. Poe, charge: receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; charge: burglary, 1st degree; charge: theft by retail merchandise for resale.
Sarah Jo Rice, charge: weekender.
Josh Riddell, charge: criminal trespassing, 2nd degree.
Josh Riddell, charge: criminal trespassing, 2nd degree.
Hannah Robinson, charge: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Jack Rose, charge: failure to appear; charge: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, bicycles; charge: resist8ing arrest; charge: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; charge: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; charge: assault, 3rd degree, police officer or probation officer; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
James M. Sawyers, charge: possession controlled substance 1stdegree, 1st offense methamphetamine.
James R. Stacey, charge: state inmate SAP.
Brandon Stamper, charge: criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; charge: instructional permit violations.
David Stamper, charge: possession of handgun by convicted felon; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense heroin; charge: possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine; charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Jill Stumbo, charge: drug paraphernalia, buy/possess, 1st offense; charge: possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine.
Maria D. Taylor, charge: non payment of court costs, fees or fines; charge: failure to appear; charge: non payment of court costs, fees or fines; charge: failure to appear.
Sheena Terry, charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear; charge: failure to appear.
Jessica Trent, charge: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor.
Billie R. Wilson, charge: theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; charge: theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 < $1,000; charge: prostitution.
