The Marie Roberts-Caney Redskins captured the 2022 County Championship with a decisive 48-33 win over the Sebastian Elementary School Bobcats.
Redskins Roster: Aidan Combs (#22); Jhett Raleigh (#00); Jaron Fugate (#32); Jake Fugate (#3); Miles Hollon (#12); Ethan Sizemore (#4); Tatum Skidmore (#54); Jagger Lovins (#40); Skylar Brewer (#34); Koko Kincaid (#33); Tanner Bowling (#23); Simeon Fisher (#5); Mason Howard (#24); Connor Griffith (#25); Caleb Neace (#30); Head Coach Jason Fugate; and Coach Glenn Combs.
Photo and information by Lance Turner
