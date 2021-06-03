Here’s your weather forecast for June 23, 2021
High of 74° Low of 62° with a from 56% to 90% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 56% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will rise to 90% as the day progresses
Looks like rain is close to certain and the chances increase as the day progresses. Tomorrow (Friday) it appears the sunshine will come back with a high of 81° and a low of 60°.
Look on the bright side, it appears the sun comes back in for Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday with plenty of sunshine but a few clouds. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week all call for overcast and rain.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a fifty-six to ninety (56-90) percent chance of it raining today. Doesn’t look like rain is very likely tomorrow as we are calling for partly could but still sunny weather on Friday.
Today’s high will be 74° with a low of 62° and it is 66° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be overcast with a great chance of precipitation. There will be a high of 81° and a low of 60° tomorrow as temperatures appear to be headed back toward more appropriate summer highs with temperatures in the 80s and 90s beginning tomorrow and riding on into the weekend and the next week.
Humidity today will start out at 87% this morning and will fall to 78% before the day is through.
