Here’s your weather for June 17, 2021

High of 85° with a law of 58° with a 1% chance of rain this morning dropping to zero this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 1% chance of it raining this morning with the chances zeroing out as the day wears along. In other words, for you sun-worshippers out there, we like your chances.

The high today should reach 85° with a low of 58°. It is 58° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

There is 81% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 43%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service.

