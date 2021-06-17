Here’s your weather for June 17, 2021
High of 85° with a law of 58° with a 1% chance of rain this morning dropping to zero this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 1% chance of it raining this morning with the chances zeroing out as the day wears along. In other words, for you sun-worshippers out there, we like your chances.
The high today should reach 85° with a low of 58°. It is 58° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 81% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 43%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.