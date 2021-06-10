Here’s your weather for June 10, 2021
Print edition is being presently sold all over the county right now
High of 81° with a law of 70° with a 15%-60% chance of rain
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 15% chance of it raining this morning with the chances jumping to 60% as the day wears along.
The high today should reach 81° with a low of 70°. It is 72° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 95% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 80%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
