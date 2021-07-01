The Print Edition of the Times-Voice in newsstands all over Jackson, Kentucky right now!

Get yours!

Here’s your weather for July 1, 2021

High of 76° with a law of 66° with a 19% chance of rain this morning rising to 100% this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 19% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 100%.

The high today should be a pleasant, spring like, 76° with a low of 66°. It is 74° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 85% this morning. This afternoon it should rise to 89%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you