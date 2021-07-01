The Print Edition of the Times-Voice in newsstands all over Jackson, Kentucky right now!
Here’s your weather for July 1, 2021
High of 76° with a law of 66° with a 19% chance of rain this morning rising to 100% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 19% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 100%.
The high today should be a pleasant, spring like, 76° with a low of 66°. It is 74° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 85% this morning. This afternoon it should rise to 89%.
