Weather for July 8, 2021
High of 82° with a low of 71° with a 9% chance of rain this morning rising to 50% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 9% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 50%.
The high today will be 82° with a low of 71°. It is 72° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 90% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 74%.
