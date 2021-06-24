Here’s your weather for June 24, 2021

Get your print editions of the Times-Voice all over Jackson today!

High of 86° with a law of 62° with an 2% chance of rain this morning zeroing out this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation drops to zero.

The high today should be a balmy 86° with a low of 62°. It is 66° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 76% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 53%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

