Tiara JoAnn Kinder Combs, age 32, Lost Creek departed this earth on April 17. Tiara was a Travel Nurse, RN at ARH. She was passionate about her job and deeply cared for all her patients. Her loving personality and compassion for everything she done was something everyone admired about her. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed anything outdoors and one of her greatest joys was going to concerts. She loved spending time with her friends, family and loving husband Rebel. Tiara lived a joyful life and had fun in everything she done. She is preceded in death by father, Joe Kinder of Morehead; her grandmothers, Joyce Ann Spicer and Irene Kinder; uncle, Steve Kinder. She is survived by her loving husband, James Rebel Combs; mother, Teresa Spicer; grandparents, Helen Combs Haddix, Denver(Dolly) Kinder; father-in-law, James Jimbo Combs(Tracy); mother-in-law, Kim King(Scott); aunts, Rhonda Herald(William), Jackie Kinder Petersen(John); uncle, Mitchell Douglas Spicer; sister-in-law, Lacey Dixon(Bill); nieces, Daisy Dixon, Larah Spicer; nephew, Mitchell Shade Spicer and a host of many friends and family.
There will be private graveside services officiated by Pastor Scott Kilborn and Pastor Bill Wesley.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.