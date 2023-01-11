The Jackson City Tigers (3-12) were eliminated from the 14th Region All ‘A’ Tournament on Monday night, losing 39-60 to the Wolfe County Wolves (10-7).
Corey Flinchum had 16 points and 3 rebounds to lead the Tigers and Payton Tharp added 10 points and 2 rebounds.
Wolfe was led by Caleb Creech’s 12 points and 2 rebounds. Skylar Ritchie chipped in 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.
Wolfe advances on in the tourney while Jackson will be back in action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the Tigers host the Estill County Engineers (8-7). The Engineers have a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures, but are led by Kade Benton (16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg). The Tigers are led by eighth grade phenom Corey Flinchum, who averages 24.6 ppg and 3.9 rpg. Flinchum is shooting 42.3 percent on the season.
