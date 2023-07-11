Time is running out to cast your ballot for the Times Voice 2023 Best of the Best. The deadline has been extended until Friday, July 21st. Those participating can drop off ballots at the Times Voice office located at 22 Howell Lane in Jackson; mail to PO Box 999, Jackson, Kentucky 41339; or leave it inside the folder attached to the outside of the office door.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Elaina Shaina Deerose Johnson
- Harry Whitaker
- Matthew Cockerham
- Junior Williamson Rest Area to be closed July 10-11
- Susan Marshall
- Leatrice Naomi Combs Graves
- Coal severance tax funds to reach 10-year high: Breathitt County set to receive $882,125
- A roof over their heads
- USDOT Secretary Buttigieg visits Jackson
- Time is running out
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.