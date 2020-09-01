Breathitt looks poised to rule the roost again in 2020
A district which was dominated by Breathitt County in 2019 looks like it may well be much of the same in 2020. However, Middlesboro appears to continue to make strides as it is gaining preseason attention and hanging around a lot of the pundits’ top-ten, preseason prognostications for the classification.
Yesterday, the Times-Voice published its preseason top-10 for the 2A classifications 39-competing programs. Today, we will break down the 7th-district.
- Breathitt County- Breathitt returns 8 starters on offense and defense from off a 13-1 team in 2019 and state semi-finalist. Chief among the returners is the district’s 2019 Defensive MVP in William Long (NG, 2021). Jaylen Turner (QB, FS) looks poised to become one of Kentucky’s very best QBs in his graduating class and Lane Weddle has taken his physique and skill-set up a whole other level from the player who was a “Jack of all trades” just a season ago. Underclassmen like Bryce Hoskins at TE and Evan Miller at left tackle are set to up their games and All-District front-liners, Teegan Smith (OG/DT) and Connor Deaton (RT), will show these young guns the way. Watch in-coming freshmen, Cade Bowling and Jason Perry. They will get varsity PT this year.
- Middlesborop-The Yellow-Jackets, coming off a surprising 8-4 in 2019, lost only three seniors off of that roster. Of course one of the three was the district’s 2019 Offensive MVP in Jabari Kyle. All-District OL, Zach Tong is back as are Craig Brock and Jay West to lead the defense. Thaisan Sin, an All-District special teamer, is a valuable weapon in the kicking game at both punter and PK.
- Leslie County- Leslie lost Alex Farler, an All-District performer to Southwestern High School in Pulaski County. That will hurt. However, All-District performers return at QB, Zack Parker; RB, Trent Asher; and on defense in super-star LBer, Preston Spurlock, who doubles carrying the football from the FB-slot. Leslie boasts some of the best individual talent in the 7th-district. Is this the year their on-field performance is commensurate with their talent?
- Knott County Central- All-District Will Weinberg (SS, 2022) maybe among the most dynamic athletes playing football anywhere in the 7th district. He could really use some help. He gets some upfront from All-District OL, Clayton Whitaker. How good is Whitaker? Well, no less than our District’s Defensive MVP a year ago called him the best offensive center he faced all year in district play. We would call that a ringing endorsement.
- Morgan County- Morgan County is, undoubtedly, going to suffer another tough year. Look for senior RB, Colby Ferguson, who plays both linebacker and end on defense, to get for Morgan the tough-yards inside it needs to put themselves in position to meet with success. Senior, Jared Potter, QB, will get to orchestrate proceedings from under center as we get underway in 2020.
