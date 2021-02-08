Newspaper personnel recognized by industry peers
Now we have to continue the arduous task of meeting the standard which we ourselves have set…Fletcher Long, Editor
The Kentucky Press Association (KPA) has just announced its winners in “The Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers Contest.” The contest, what we refer to around the Times-Voice as the Kentucky Pulitzers, is designed to reward exemplary effort and the attainment of excellence in reporting, writing, and photography.
Newspapers select some of its best work from the past year to be submitted and judged by representatives from other press associations around the country. The KPA rewards member newspapers in two distinct categories.
One of those two is “KPA Advertising” and the other is the “KPA News.” Winning an award in either is quite an accomplishment. Winning an award for excellence in either writing and/or reporting news is particularly satisfying, especially for a newspaper.
People who go into the paper business are professional newsmen and women principally and professionally engaged as either writers or photographers, or often both. Singling out a newspaper person’s work in either writing or photography cuts to core of the news business and will always be more satisfying to these professionals than anything else which happens to garner them industry distinction.
The Times-Voice is a class 2, weekly newspaper. It has been placed in that class based on its circulation. The Times-Voice has won four (4) awards for 2020 and all four were awards in the “News Contest Category.”
Fletcher Long, the newspaper’s editor, was the first-prize winner in “Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story.” To win in this category, he had to submit the original story and then its follow-ups or developing news stories. This category is meant to recognize excellence in efforts by newspapers and reporters in their continuing coverage of news items.
Fletcher Long won second-place for “Best Editorial Writer.” His editorials are entitled “The Long Version” and appear in every edition of our newspaper. Mr. Long had to submit three editorials, each from a different issue of the newspaper. Editorials must be locally written for consideration.
Mr. James Fugate won second-prize in “Best Picture Essay (Breaking, General, or Feature).” His entry consisted of two or more pictures used together to tell a story. Overall impact, appeal, balance, lighting, technique, and quality of work were all considered in judging the entries.
Ms. Donna Back Fugate took a third-place for "Best Headline Writer." For those who have never worked in the paper industry, the headline is often the most difficult and controversial part of any story.
Headline writers, like Donna Back Fugate, are revered and valuable newspaper staff members. Good ones are in high industry demand.
We were able to catch up with two of The Times-Voice’s award winners. Naturally, both of them were well pleased and happy to talk with us about their honors.
“We take pride in recording our history, a responsibility you, our readers, have entrusted to us.” James Fugate told us. “Be it a social, fiscal, constitutional or sports related story; it’s our story, and if it’s important to you, it’s important to us. Being recognized by our peers for performing our responsibilities on an “excellent” level is rewarding; however, you, our reader, continue to be our most valued critic.”
Fletcher Long, a winner in two categories this year, was equally happy to hold forth on the honors. “Winning a KPA Award for reporting and writing excellence is the definitive measure of success for news professionals working for either print or digital outlets across Kentucky; period! Are we thrilled? You better believe it!”
“Now the hard work really begins,” Long said. “Now we have to continue the arduous task of meeting the standard which we ourselves have set. True excellence is neither ultimately attained nor does the pursuit for it ever really stop. As Robert Frost might say, ...we still have miles to go before we sleep.”
For the newspaper’s part, being recognized for attaining excellence does not just happen. It is the result of a lot of hard work by many committed people.
Our reporters, headline writers, and photographers work long hours to bring you the stories, pictures, and headlines you enjoy. They also put themselves in harm's way to capture the essence of an event impacting our community.
Sometimes we have stood alone against questions and accusations by those in power. We have done all these things, and would again, for you, our reader.
The Times-Voice is committed to providing you the information you have a right to know. We are gratified our efforts have been so richly rewarded and recognized.
