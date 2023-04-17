Timothy Allan Dye, age 62, of Stanton, KY passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his residence in Stanton, KY. He was born April 19, 1962 in Pikeville, KY and was the son of the late Daniel Boone and Ruthie June Dye. He was preceded also in death by brother: John W. Dye. He was retired US Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife: Chrystal Herald Dye of Stanton, KY. Two sisters: Phyllis (Charles) Lott of Perryville, KY and Pansy (Billy) Blevins of Pikeville, KY. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Ed Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
