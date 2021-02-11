Timothy Gay

Timothy Wayne Gay, age 59 of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 04, 2021 at the Va Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Timothy was born on December 09, 1961 to the late Brown and Lona Sandlin Gay. He was a US Navy Veteran, a former dispatcher, Leggett and Platt employee, and caretaker.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Watts Gay of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one daughter, Kaitlin (Thomas W.) Chaney of Booneville, Kentucky; one son, Justin Tyler Gay of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one sister, Diana (Steve) Owens of Frankfort, Kentucky; two brothers, Jimmy Darrell Gay of Frankfort, Kentucky and Kenny Joe (Connie) Gay of Hazard, Kentucky; a host of special nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents Brown and Lona Sandlin Gay.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 07, 2021 with John Abner officiating with Military Rites from VFW Post 11296 - Three Forks of Beattyville, Kentucky will be held after the service. Timothy will be laid to rest in the Alpha Watts Family Cemetery at (Miller Branch) Elkatawa, Kentucky with Jeff Watts, Danny Mullins, Travis Mullins, Thomas Chaney, Jason Plummer, Willie Watts, Tony Fletcher, Derrick Brown, and Brian Strong serving as Pallbearers; and Honorary Pallbearers being, Justin Tyler Gay, James David Plummer, Jimmy Darrell Gay, Steve Owens, and Ike Manns.
Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 06, 2021.
