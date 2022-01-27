Timothy “Tim” Smith, age 60, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Tim was born on March 31, 1961 to the late Eugene and Rheavonne Noble Smith. He was Owner and Operator of Breathitt County Home Medical.
Tim is survived by his wife; Lisa Hostetler Smith of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One Daughter; Kaleigh Smith of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One Son; Colton Smith of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One Brother; Jim Smith(Linda Smith) of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Mother-In-Law; Nancy Hostetler of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and a Host of other Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Tim was preceded in death by his Parents; Eugene and Rheavonne Noble Smith, and Father-In-Law; Doran Hostetler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Drushal Memorial Church on Riverside Christian School Campus with Ron Combs and Kenneth Noble Officiating.
