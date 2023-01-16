Timothy Wayne Sizemore, age 40, of Walk Log Branch Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born November 13, 1982 in Hyden, KY. He is survived by his parents: Ray and Cathy McIntosh Sizemore of Jackson, KY. Five sisters: Martha (Ken) Watts; Abigail (Jody) Noble, Sudy (Albert) Watkins all of Jackson, KY; Dacoda (Matt) Olinger of Beattyville, KY. Three brothers: Ray (Maria) Sizemore, Jr of Verona, KY; Chris (Cristy) Sizemore and Michael Sizemore of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Hensley officiating. Burial in the Ray Sizemore Family Cemetery, Walk Log Branch Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.