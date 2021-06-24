Timothy William King, age 26, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born November 3, 1994, at Hyden, KY.-He is survived by his parents: William “Hoggie” and Wanda Smith King.- His faithful companion: Megan Johnson of Vancleve, KY.- Sons: Brantley Johnson, Braylon Johnson and Brayston Johnson of Vancleve, KY.- Sister: Kimberly King of Vancleve, KY.- Special brothers: Michael Hayes of Jackson, KY and Austin Craft of Beattyville, KY.- Nephew: Raylon McIntosh.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Clear Fork Community Cemetery at Frozen, KY.-Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends
